Najafgarh-Dhansa Metro line opens for public



New Delhi: The much-awaited Najafgarh-Dhansa bus stand section on the Grey line of Delhi Metro started it operations on Saturday.

“This is a moment of joy for the people of Najafgarh and over 50 nearby villages. With this new Metro line, those who come to Delhi to work on a regular basis will not have to cross the Phirni Chowk, which used to get jammed due to vehicular movement during peak hours. People can now board a Metro from the Dhansa bus stop,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while virtually inaugurating the line along with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri.

Kejriwal also pointed out that this last-mile connectivity was demanded by the people of Najafgarh and its nearby villages during the 2015 election campaign. He also thanked the Union government for its support and cooperation.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has built its first-ever underground integrated parking facility at this station, allowing commuters to park their vehicles and move to the concourse area directly. With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network span will become 390 km with 286 stations.

As per the DMRC, the station has been designed as a four-level underground structure where the platforms will are at the bottom, followed by the concourse and then an entire floor for parking above it with the roof level at the top.

