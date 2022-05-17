Nakuul Mehta, Naveen Kasturia to celebrate friendship with short film ‘Tasalli Se’

Mumbai: Popular actors Nakuul Mehta and Naveen Kasturia are coming up with a new short film titled ‘Tasalli Se’ that celebrates long-lost frienship.

The film is directed by Tarun Dudeja and produced by Yuvaa Originals.

The story revolves around two very friends, Somesh and Ranjan, who had a fallout after a spat on social media but reconcile after 12 long years. Sincere and relatable to the core, the short film showcases the manner in which the strongest of bonds can be rocked due to misunderstandings but can be mended on the back of trust and loyalty.

“This story of how two best friends reunite after a long time makes this film very relatable. Featuring some of country’s finest talents, ‘Tasalli Se’ is a heartwarming story that will leave audiences nostalgic reminding them of their friends with whom they have lost touch with. We look forward to their response as they appreciate yet another impressive story from our award-winning content library,” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.

“In a world where we are quick to judge each other over our social media opinions, Sajal Kumar has written, and Tarun Dudeja has directed a story that shows what we may lose out on if we don’t focus on what’s important – Love and Friendship. We hope that ‘Tasalli Se’ will compel the audiences who watch it to make a call to their long-lost friends,” said Nikhil Taneja, Co-Founder and CEO, Yuvaa Originals.

The film releases on May 17 on Amazon miniTV.