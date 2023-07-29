Namal DC Zindabad! Children Praising DC for Declaring Rain Holidays Goes Viral

Namal DC Zindabad! Children Praising Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Mugilan for Declaring Rain Holidays Goes Viral on Social Media

Mangaluru: Gone are the days when we used to go to school or college in the 80s and 90s, we had never heard of the word “Rain Holiday ”, nor did we get any holiday when it was incessantly raining. We used to walk in the rain, enjoying nature’s spell, and catch a few Mugudu Meenu (catfish) in the stream, and that was fun in the rainy season. But these days the children who don’t even walk a few meters from their homes to school, either getting dropped off by their parents or by school buses at their school gate, are lucky to get rain holidays, when the weatherman predicts heavy rains or warning of Red Alert, Yellow and all kinds of colourful alerts, by our beloved DK Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muglan



And here is an interesting story that has gone viral on social media, where a couple of children are praising the DC for declaring a rain holiday, and are enjoying cooly at home watching TV or playing games on digital gadgets. A video congratulating the DC for the decision by students making rounds on social media has received huge hits.

In the video, a student is seen sitting in his room or office with a bunch of photographs of DC Mullai Mugilan hung on the wall. While he is busy on his computer, a young student enters the room and questions him why he has posted a bunch of photos on the wall in Beary language, and in reply the student says that the photos are from our beloved DC who has given us rain holidays due to incessant rains.

The student asks about the name of the person on the wall, and the student replies why to worry about the name, but he is a good man. Meanwhile, a tiny student comes running inside with his arms up in the air, yelling “Namal DC Zindabad” ( Praise/Zindabad to DC). Funny but worth appreciating the kind appreciation shown towards the DC for his kind gesture towards the school-going children.

