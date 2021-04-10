Spread the love



















NAMMA MANGALURU :THE PERFECT BLEND

Mangaluru : Jules Renard says, ‘On earth there’s no Heaven but pieces of it”. Seem like one part was discovered in the southernmost end of Karnataka. The very own district of Dakshina Kannada, ranging about 4500 kilometers squares in dimensions makes home for that piece of heaven! ”MANGALURU” or adoringly called as Namma Mangaluru’ ,stretching its arms to 170 kilometers squares has been a rainbow to cultural ,religious and developmental artifact. The city is named after the common ancient figure in the place, The Mangaladevi temple. Mangaluru, often referred to as Mangaluru isn’t the only name the city possesses. In Konkani, the city is called Kodiyal, while in Malayalam its called Mangalapuram and in the Beary language it’s called Miakala. The most commonly used language of Tulu names the city as ‘Kudla’ and that’s probably not a name, but an emotion to all the Mangaloreans.

The city remains to hold the name of a cultural capital along with one of the fastest growing places in the country. Studying this city in depth will tell you how comfortable a family can feel here and how chilling the experience would be. Liking Mangaluru from its basics will give the rich emphasis on the deep rooted cultural influence on the people along with the highest influence of western culture after Bengaluru. How can a place be such a wonderful blend of all that an individual is looking for answers the mystery to what attracts so many people to Mangaluru. Lets throw lights at some of the most interesting certitudes of Mangaluru.

The Rich Coastline :

It is a chief port city in the state sandwiched between the Arabian Sea and the Western Ghats. The innumerable beaches assures to attract large number of tourists to the city. On the tip of the confluence of Arabian sea and Nethravati river, the Someshwara beach presents a fascinating vista due to its golden sands and the coconut palms that border the beach. It is an inviting spot for families. The Someshwara beach enshrines the Someshwara temple and it is believed that rocks dotting the beach exist because of Gods presence.

The Thannirbhavi beach owns the name of the calmest and most scheduled beach in the city along with trees surrounding it. The canopy is a famous place to rest and have an evening chat. The Panambur beach is yet another milestone and is one of the most famous beaches in Mangaluru. The light house has started attracting large number of youth and is yet another spots that drags in people . The Malpe island has been pulling in a quite a number of tourists in the recent years. These only include a few number while the city has numerous beautiful spots to cherish.

In a nutshell the city has a large coastline and this has played a major role in reaching people from the neighbouring states and districts. Kite festivals and annual Beach festivals have also influenced in the popularity of these spots. Apart from eccentric tourists, Mangaluru beaches are daily destinations for friends and family.

Walls that Speak History :



The richness in Mangalorean culture begins at the number of temples that dates decades and has been inviting the locals and tourists. The spiritual region of ones self would be amused to witness the diversity in Mangalorean cultures. Apart from the number of temples, the city is famous for the churches that has been established during the British times. While the temples and churches enlighten the city, Mangaluru city also has some of the most famous dharga as well. The religious diversity and the immense cultural influence is the major reason to call Mangaluru a perfect blend.

Apart from the religious walls, the city is enriched with the influence of other historical buildings as well. The Sulthan Battery constructed in 1784 by Tipu Sulthan is situated in Boloor, 4 kilometers from the centre of the Mangaluru city. The stairs opens door the panoramic view of the Arabian sea which leaves peace to the mind and the soul. Build by the Vijjayanagara ruler Devaraya Wodeyar, Saavira Kambada Basadi is another major historical place to the city, although it exceeds the major city region. Tipu Sulthan has left another masterpiece in the city named the Jamalabadh Fort that has a huge number of visitors in the past few months.



Education

Mangaluru city Is the educational hub of Karnataka that is the probably an ultimate destinations to all kinds of educational degrees. The city has 94% literacy rate and the district owns the crown for the highest number of literates in the state. It’s a home to a number of engineering colleges, medical colleges, law, arts and prestigious high schools.

The Deep Rooted Cultural Events :

Mangaluru has its culture at the most basic level and this is portrayed in the way people still cherish it even after the world has grown so much. The Mangaluru kambala is one such sport that still has the same amount of interest among the people as it used to be. The bootha Kola and the culture of worshiping daiva is still celebrated among the people. The fact that got me stuck to this context was the idea that the modern youth today are also highly interested in these age old customs and that reflects how the culture has been implanted from the beginning. This interest of the younger generation is an assurance that these traditions aren’t going away and will always be celebrated by the natives.

The Exotic Cuisine :



The coastline of the city has got people stuck with the idea of seafood. Seafood is absolutely an attraction in the city however the Mangalorean food love doesn’t end there. The Mangalorean cuisine is enriched with the flavours of Tuluvas, Goud Saraswath Brahmins, Mangalorean Catholics and the Bearys, each outstanding itself in different ways. The most famous Kori Rotti is yet another identity to the city.

Mangalruru cannot be explained in pages but must be experienced through the streets of the city. The food, the people, the places are all gems to the city and remains a must visit at least once in a lifetime.

About Author :

Miss Akhila Jasmin is a young girl with dreams and has a great taste for writing and public speaking. Persuading journalism at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru ( BA First Year), she says that she would rather walk in dark than follow shadows.