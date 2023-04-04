Namo Moyer Global Foundation holds fundraising event

Mumbai: A community organisation of the Moya community of coastal Kasargod and D.K. district organized a musical evening viz. SAAZ in association with VR Music for a Cause on 2.3.2023 at Gopal Sharma International School Auditorium, Powai, Mumbai.

Chief Guest KD Shetty, Chairman of Bhavani Group of Companies and Bhavani Foundation. Addressing the audience said, “I am happy to know the achievements of this foundation in a short period of 10 months. It helps not only its community people, but also the people of other communities even in remote parts of the country”. He expressed his support for the Foundation.

Ravi Uchil, President of the Foundation, said that in the last ten months, our organization has conducted 45 activities. We have reached out to the remote areas of Maharashtra, and knowing the difficulties faced by the common people there, we have done our best to help them. Namo Moyer Global Foundation is seeing success with the support of its members and the people of the community.

Mohan Shetty, Head of Technology Services, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, who was present as the guest of honour expressed his opinion, “Namo Moyer Global Foundation’s service to the public is truly commendable. This organization is doing good work, everyone should cooperate, I will try to make my contacts cooperate as well”, he said.

Naveen Shetty, who was present as a special guest in the program, spoke and wished good luck saying that instead of starting new political parties if such a foundation is established, it would be beneficial to the many needy people.

Harakchand Sawla, the founder of Jeevan Jyoti Trust expressed his good wishes to the foundation.

Foundation Chief Advisor Ishwar K. Ail, Dinesh Shetty, Karnoor Mohan Rai, and Hon. Secretary Radesh Uchil, were present on the dais.

Purushottama K. Ail, President of Jaihind Sports Club. Satish Ail, the immediate past president of Vikhroli Kannada Sangh, Meera Shetty and other dignitaries were also present.

Hon. Treasurer Yashwant N Ail, Vice Presidents Ravindra Batheri, Mrs Shweta Uchil and Kumaraiya Ail, Jt. Treasurers Mrs Dhanyasree Ail and Mrs Roopa Uchil, Joint Secretaries Mrs Sushma Kumble and Mrs. Swapna Uchil Advisors Mrs. Meera Shetty and other members of the Foundation worked hard for the success of the event.

The program was hosted by Jayanti Satish Ail, Swetha Rohit Uchil, Swapna Uchil, and Surekha Poojary.

Like this: Like Loading...