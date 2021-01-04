Spread the love



















Nancy Pelosi re-elected as US House Speaker for 4th time



Washington: Veteran Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi has been re-elected as Speaker of the US House of Representatives for a fourth time, but she has vowed that this will be her last term.

On Sunday, Pelosi, 80, received support from 216 Democrats, with two of her colleagues voting for someone else and three others voting present, reports Xinhua news agency.

Senator Kevin McCarthy, also from California, received all votes from the 209 Republicans present, allowing him to continue serving as Minority Leader.

A veteran legislator who has served in the US Congress since 1987, Pelosi was elected the first woman to serve as House Speaker in 2007.

She returned to the role in 2019 after the Democratic Party regained control of the chamber.

The Sspeaker is the political and parliamentary leader of the US House.

During the last two years, the White House and the Pelosi-led House had a strained relationship.

The chamber impeached President Donald Trump in late 2019 after an inquiry triggered by a whistleblower complaint that raised concerns about the White House’s interactions with Ukraine.

The Republican-led Senate later acquitted the President.

Pelosi’s election as House speaker came as the 117th US Congress was sworn in on Sunday.

In a letter to her colleagues on Sunday morning, Pelosi said the new Congress convenes “during a time of extraordinary difficulty”.

“Each of our communities has been drastically affected by the pandemic and economic crisis: 350,000 tragic deaths, over 20 million infections, millions without jobs — a toll almost beyond comprehension,” she said.

The balance of power in the 100-seat Senate will not be clear until after next week’s runoffs in the south-eastern state of Georgia.

The new Congress will convene in a joint session on Wednesday to formally count the votes cast by the Electoral College in the 2020 presidential race – 306 for President-elect Joe Biden and 232 for Trump.

Over the weekend, a group of Republicans have announced that they will contest the Electoral College results but their planned moves were unlikely to overturn Biden’s victory over Trump, who hasn’t conceded and is still pushing for claims of massive election fraud.