Nandagopal Shenoy elected as the President of World Konkani Centre, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The newly elected Board of Trustees of Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan popularly known as World Konkani Centre, Mangaluru took charge today at the Meeting of Board of Trustees which was held immediately after the Annual General Meeting of Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan held today at World Konkani Centre, Mangaluru. Eminent Chartered Accountant and Philanthropist Nandagopal Shenoy has been elected unanimously as the President for the term of 2021-2024.

The following are the other office bearers took charge today for the Board of Trustees of Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan :

Kudpi Jagadish Shenoy (Vice President)

Gilbert D’Souza (Vice President)

Dr. Kiran Budkuley (Vice President)

B. R. Bhat (Treasurer)

Giridhar Kamath (Secretary)

Sneha V. Shenoy (Jt. Secretary)

Dr.Kasturi Mohan Pai (Trustee)

K. B. Kharvi (Trustee)

Muralidhar V. Prabhu (Trustee)

U. Shakuntala R. Kini (Trustee

Ramesh Pai Kannanore (Trustee)

Melvyn Eugine Rodrigues (Trustee), D.

Ramesh Naik (Trustee)

Narayan Naik (Trustee)

C. Vathika Kamath (Trustee)

Venkatesh Prabhu (Trustee)

Considering the yeomen service of the founder and the outgoing President Basti Vaman Shenoy, the Board of Trustees requested him to continue to be a guiding source as Co-Chairman Emeritus of Prathistan. Board also thanked the Chairman Emeritus R. V. Deshapande and Chairman Dr. P. Dayananda Pai and requested them to continue to grace their positions.

16 newly elected Trustees joined the Board which consists of eminent Patron Trustees, namely-P. Sathish Pai, T.V.Mohandas Pai, Dr. Ranjan Pai, K.V. Kamath, Madam Grace Pinto, Ramadas Kamath U., Pradeep G. Pai, Giselle D. Mehta, William D’Souza, Gokulnath Prabhu, Ullas Kamath, Ronald Colaco, and many others.

Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan founded in the year 1996 by doyen of Konkani movement Basti Vaman Shenoy, established World Konkani Centre in Mangalore in the year 2009. Since then it has been successful in bringing together Konkani speaking people belonging to different castes and religions under one umbrella to preserve Konkani language and culture.

Under it’s Vision TVM Programme envisioned by eminent thinker, philanthropist and Chief Mentor of World Konkani Centre, T.V. Mohandas Pai, World Konkani Centre has initiated several programmes to empower Konkani community, one of them being the Vishwa Konkani Scholarship Programme which has awarded more than 26000 scholarships in the past ten years amounting to more than rupees 28 crores under the leadership of Ramadas Kamath U. World Konkani Centre has taken up several initiatives under its Amrut Konkani Programme contributing to the growth of Konkani Language, Culture and Community this year being the 75 th year of India’s Independence.