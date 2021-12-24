Nani on AP ticket pricing issue: Whatever is happening is not right



Hyderabad: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian starrer ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ is out in the theatres. As the makers were engrossed in the promotional activities, Nani had spoken on ticket pricing issues in Andhra Pradesh.

In the wake of unprecedented raids on movie theatres in Andhra Pradesh, a number of theatres are being ceased in multiple locations of Andhra Pradesh.

While these activities by the government are being considered as revenge on the movie industry people, not many stars have openly condemned the issues as well.

Nani, who has been vocal on the ticket pricing issues, has reacted to it recently.

“Whatever is happening is not right. We must keep political issues separate from movie-related issues,” Nani said.

Nani added: “I can’t even put into words rightly. This is like laying an axe on the whole industry.”

Nani has been receiving positive reactions to these statements against the acts of the AP government.

“A relatively small star-like Nani came forward and took the risk of speaking even though his movie is releasing. He is very well aware that he is pushing himself into risk”, one comment reads.

“A man with a spine. Other heroes are just donating lakhs, expecting the government to cool off. But, why don’t they stand up against the government?”, another person questions.

The Government has been cutting off movie ticket prices to 10, 20, 30 rupees in some areas of Andhra Pradesh. It has also released a ‘Most Urgent’ G.O. to carry out raids in all districts and send reports by the 29th of this month.

“While the state has been financially hit with the pandemic situation still prevailing, and the natural disasters like floods affecting the people, why is the government behind the movie industry, which can generate financial support? Just because they want revenge on Pawan Kalyan?”, another comment reads.