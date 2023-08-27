‘Narendra Modi Will be OUT, Rahul Gandhi Will be IN as Next PM’- Saleem Ahmed

‘Narendra Modi Will be OUT, Rahul Gandhi Will be IN as Next PM’- Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Saleem Ahmed during a press meeting held at Congress Bhavan, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Speaking in a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Mangaluru Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Saleem Ahmed said, ” The party will shortly form a committee consisting of a Minister and a senior Congress leader of the State for each of the 28 parliamentary constituencies. This committee will hold wider consultation and suggest names of Lok Sabha election candidates to the party’s high command. The Congress will expose the maladministration of the Union government and also put forth before the people, the Congress government’s successful implementation of the five guarantees to win 20 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in the State”.

, “The BJP government in the Centre has failed to provide jobs for youth. It has also failed to double the income of farmers and effectively address inflation resulting from an increase in the price of petrol and diesel. We will take these issues to people. People also want a change. They (people) have seen the way the Congress government is implementing the five guarantees. The party is confident of winning 20 Lok Sabha seats in the State, PM Narendra Modi will be out, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will certainly become Prime Minister,” added. Ahmed.

He further said “We have asked the high command to announce candidates six months before the date for commencement of elections, The State government has already implemented Shakti free bus travel, Anna Bhagya scheme and Gruha Jyothi scheme of up to 200 units of free power. The fourth guarantee of Rs2,000 per month to women head of the family under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme will be implemented from 30 August. The Yuva Nidhi scheme of providing unemployment allowance to degree and diploma holders will be implemented in December. When pointed out that people are not receiving the cash component in place of 5 kg of rice under the Anna Bhagya Scheme”.

“There were some teething problems. This and other problems will be addressed. We are committed to reaching out the five guarantees to all beneficiaries. The BJP is creating obstacles for the government in reaching out guarantee schemes to beneficiaries. I am unaware of the call reportedly made by Home Minister Amit Shah to former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, and Congress will not venture into “Operation Lotus”. But if those from BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) want to join Congress, a decision on it will be taken by the Congress high command,” said Saleem Ahmed.

While concluding he said, ” I have full confidence of victory for I.N.D.I.A bloc in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. I.N.D.I.A will win, and Rahul Gandhi will become the prime minister. Congress workers will reach out to the people and create awareness of the failures of the Narendra Modi government. The BJP government could not fulfil its promises, including Rs 15 lakh to citizens’ accounts, generating two crore jobs every year, doubling the income of farmers, and reducing the price of petroleum products, and LPG. We have a clear majority of 136 MLAs and the government will remain stable for five years. The opposition is considered as a shadow cabinet that highlights the failures of the government. People are watching the BJP closely. The Congress will give special emphasis to coastal districts in the next Lok Sabha election”

District Congress leaders Ramanath Rai, Harish Kumar, J R Lobo, and among others were present during the press meet.

