Nargis Fakhri’s dinner date: When he loves to cook and you love to eat



New York: Nargis Fakhri is currently whiling away time in the Big Apple with boyfriend and American chef Justin Santos, and on Tuesday she uploaded a video where he prepares a sumptuous dinner for her.

In the Instagram clip, Justin prepares the meal even as the table is set, and Nargis flashes a grin in anticipation. The couple had a movie night in, obviously, for we see a quick snapshot of the television screen with the Sean Penn-starrer “Mystic River” all set to play.

“When he loves to cook and you love to eat,” wrote Nargis, as caption with the video clip, along with a bunch of emojis including laughter icons, folded hands, heart and chef icons.

She tagged the post with #cookforme, #food, #cooking, #chef, #justinthekitchen, #yummy, #imhungry, #feedme, #couplegoals, #mymancooks, and #goodfood.

Nargis’ post had garnered over 1,81,270 views by the evening.