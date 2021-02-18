Spread the love



















Narrow escape for woman trapped under train in Haryana



Chandigarh: An elderly woman on Thursday was seen escaping unhurt after getting trapped under a moving goods train in Haryana’s Rohtak district, according to a video that has gone viral.

The video showed that the woman got accidentally trapped when she tried to cross the track at a level crossing where the train was stationary, awaiting the signal to move ahead.

As she tried to cross the track by crawling below the train, it started moving.

The woman lay down comfortably till the train crossed the track. Thereafter, a passerby helped her to get up and the woman walked away without any shock.