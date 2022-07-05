Nasha Mukt Club Launched at Kasturba Medical College-Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Nasha Mukt club was inaugurated in Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, MAHE on 29th June 2022.

Dr P.V.Bhandary, Medical Director and Consultant psychiatrist, Dr A.V.Baliga Group of institutions, Udupi, was the Chief Guest. Dr. Geeta Maiya, Director of Student Affairs, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal was the Guest of Honor.

Dean Dr. B. Unnikrishnan, Associate Dean of Research and Administration Dr. Pramod Kumar, Associate Dean of Student Affairs Dr. B. Suresh Shetty, and Associate Dean, Academics and International collaborations, Dr Shrikala Baliga were present.

After invocation by Miss Chaitanya SP and lamp lighting ceremony. Dr B Unnikrishnan, Dean KMC Mangalore welcomed the gathering. Dr Rashmi K S, Associate Professor of Physiology and faculty advisor of Nasha Mukt Club gave the overview and objectives of the club. Dr Geetha Maiya addressed the gathering and administered oath to student members of Nasha mukt Club. Dr B Suresh Shetty and Dr Pramod Kumar distributed the prizes of slogan writing competition organized by the Nasha mukt club.

Dr Ramesh Holla, AssociateProfessor Community medicine and Faculty advisor of the club introduced the Chief Guest. Dr Murali Manju, Associate Professor, Anatomy and coordinator of Nasha Mukt club delivered vote of thanks. Dr P.V Bhandary, in his Keynote address, mentioned the adverse effects of substance abuse and its Clinical complications. He also enlightened the audience about Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Miss Bhuvi Jaitley and Dr Pratik Kumar Chatterjee, Associate Professor Physiology compered the event. The event was held in the Medical Education Unit Hall. More than Hundred students and fifty faculty and staff attended the program. Clipping of the program is uploaded in college you tube channel