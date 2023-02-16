Spread the love
Nathalia Sequeira (93) from Kadri Passes Away
Nathalia Sequeira (93), wife of the Late Sebastian, mother of Winnifred / Charles Aranha, late Ronald/ Nancy, Sannu / Flavia, late Blany / Later Leena, Boniface / Janet and Melwyn/ Jyothi. Grandmother of Janet, Jennifer, Jaison, Reginold, Nicholas, Johan, Joylon, Joswin, Linus, Brendon, Benson and Melissa and the Great-grandmother of Sara, Samuel, Stephanie, Jeanine, Jaden, Joanna and Jemma, Michael, Lucas and Emila, from Kadri Kaibattal, passed away on February 16.
Funeral details will be announced later.
Bereaved Family Members
Contact: +91 97414 78924
