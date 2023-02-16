Nathalia Sequeira (93) from Kadri Passes Away

Nathalia Sequeira (93), wife of the Late Sebastian, mother of Winnifred / Charles Aranha, late Ronald/ Nancy, Sannu / Flavia, late Blany / Later Leena, Boniface / Janet and Melwyn/ Jyothi. Grandmother of Janet, Jennifer, Jaison, Reginold, Nicholas, Johan, Joylon, Joswin, Linus, Brendon, Benson and Melissa and the Great-grandmother of Sara, Samuel, Stephanie, Jeanine, Jaden, Joanna and Jemma, Michael, Lucas and Emila, from Kadri Kaibattal, passed away on February 16.

Funeral details will be announced later.

Bereaved Family Members

Contact: +91 97414 78924

Like this: Like Loading...