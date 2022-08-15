‘Nation First, Always First’! 75th Independence Day celebrated in Fervour & Gaiety

With Theme ‘Nation First, Always First’ 76th Independence Day celebrated in Fervour & Gaiety at Nehru Maidan, Mangaluru on Monday, 15 August 2022 at 9 am. “The state government has chalked out a three-point vision for Mangaluru – Dream Mangaluru, Attractive Mangaluru and Development Mangaluru”-Chief guest district minister In charge Sunil Kumar in his I-Day speech.

Mangaluru: India’s Independence Day reminds the country’s citizens of all the sacrifices the freedom fighters have made to secure the country’s future. Since its independence, India has made stellar progress in every field, including education, military and space programmes. Commemorating the nation’s independence from British rule, India celebrated its 76th Independence Day on 15 August 2022.

Independence Day is a reminder of the sacrifices of our valiant freedom fighters who stood up against the colonizer’s and even suffered harsh consequences unflinchingly so that the later generations could breathe in free air. Slaving for 200 years and claiming back our country makes us marvel at the great leaders. On August 15, 1947, the first Prime Minister of Independent India Jawaharlal Nehru unveiled India’s tricolour flag at the Red Fort in Delhi. This practice continues to date as along with the flag hoisting, the Prime Minister delivers a speech from the historic monument.

And this year, “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on 12th March 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on 15th August 2023.

It was a perfect day sunny and bright for this BIG I-Day celebration which was held at Nehru Maidan, Mangaluru where the flag was hoisted by district-minister In-charge Sunil Kumar, joined by DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, DCP (law & Order) Anshu Kumar Srivastav, among others, followed by National Anthem played by the police Brass band. The minister in an open-jeep took the guard of honour from the 13 teams participating in the I-Day parade.

The teams were KSRP, DK Police Unit, Civil Police Mangaluru, CAR Mangaluru, Women’s Police Wing, DK Home Guard Unit, DK Fire Brigade, NCC Junior, Guides, Scouts, Road Safety Patrol -two teams, boys and girls of st Theresa School, Bendore, among others. The parade commander this year was Ms Geetha Kulakarni-Assistant commissioner of Police (Traffic), and RPI Subramanya.

Addressing the crowd minister Sunil Kumar said “We should remember all those who have sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and inculcate the moral values in us. Today we need to pledge that we will fight against the evil forces who are destroying the development and unity of the country. It is our duty to remember the soldiers who are working relentlessly in the hot sun and rain on the borders to save us from our enemies.”

He further said, “The state government has chalked out a three-point vision for Mangaluru – Dream Mangaluru, Attractive Mangaluru and Development Mangaluru. Udupi and Mangaluru have a demand of 750 megawatt electricity. In the next 5-8 years, there will be a need for additional 250 megawatt electricity. Hence, Rs 300 crore worth 400 kilowatt electricity subdivision will be formed. There are 17 charging stations for electric vehicles which we aim to increase to 79. Under Swachh Bharath mission, a MRF unit is constructed at Yedapadavu worth Rs 2.5 crore and additional 3 MRF units worth Rs 9.13 crore will be set up”.

“ A total of 8,000 new houses have been sanctioned. Also, the selection of beneficiaries is completed. As many as 3,621 beneficiaries have been chosen under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The process of getting Tannirbhavi beach under blue flag status is under process. Three beaches have been identified for development.As many as 15 ponds have been developed among 75 ponds selected for development. Parks will be constructed in the surrounding areas. Rs 47 crore has been sanctioned for goshala and land at Ramakunja is identified. Rs 25 crore worth Narayana Guru residential school will be constructed at Punjalkatte”added Sunil Kumar.

He also said “Rs two crore have been allotted for Yakshagana Sammelana in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Special fund has been released for Kambala to encourage it. The government has resolved deemed forest issues and steps have been taken to take out 34,850.48 hectares from the deemed forest list. Title deeds have been given to 24,737 beneficiaries under 94cc and 48,015 beneficiaries under 94c. Our government has implemented various schemes for the welfare of the people from all walks of life. To encourage the fishermen various schemes have been planned.

Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and now under the leadership of CM Basavaraj Bommai, our Karnataka State is leaping to greater heights with various developmental projects”.

Among the VIP’s who graced the I-Day celebration were – MLAs Vedavyasa Kamath and dr Bharat Shetty,Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar; Zilla Panchayath CEO Kumara, superintendent of police Rishikesh Sonawane, DCP law and order Anshu Kumar, among many others. The event was compered by Mrs Manjula Shetty, from BRP, Mangaluru division and Umesh-PUC faculty at Women’s Junior College, Jyothi, Mangaluru. The Nada geethe/Desha Bhakti Geethe/Raitha Geethe was sung by the students of Chinmaya School, Kadri, Mangaluru, and the parade was led by the DK Police Brass Band.

Road Safety Patrol of St Theresa School, Bendore bagged the first place for march past, whiel District Wenlock hospital and Father Muller Hospital-Kankanady were honoured for their exemplary performance under Ayushman Bharath Karnataka scheme. Senior Freedom fighter Vittal Kini was also felicitated. 26 students who brought laurels in SSLC were given laptops at the cultural function held at town hall at 10.30 am.

With the Theme – “Nation First, Always First’ the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ‘was a Great Celebration for the Amirtham of Independence. Bharat Matha ki Jai!

