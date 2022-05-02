National Cardiac Nursing Conference 2022 at Father Muller College of Nursing



Mangaluru: National Cardiac Nursing Conference 2022, organized by Father Muller College of Nursing, Department of Medical Surgical Nursing with the theme “Demystifying the Heart” was conducted on April 29, 2022 in Decennial Hall, FMCON, Mangaluru.

The program was inaugurated by Chief guest Dr Antony Sylvan Dsouza,(Dean Father Muller medical college), Rev. Sr. Judy, SIC, (Associate professor, Medical Surgical Department, FMCON, and Organizing Chairperson), welcomed the dignitaries and delegates. Rev Fr. Richard Aloysious Coelho,(Director Father Muller Charitable Institutions &President of the conference) unveiled the theme “DEMYSTIFYING THE HEART” and gave a presidential address. Rev Fr Ajith Menezes, (Administrator, Father Muller Medical College) honored the dais. The Principal of FMCON, Sr Jacintha D Souza wished the conference team well. Dr Florine Clara Fernandes,(Principal, Srinivasa institute of Nursing Sciences, Mangalore), was the Karnataka Nursing Council Observer for the conference.

Dr Rithesh Joseph D’cunha, (Assistant Professor ,Father Muller Medical College), enlightened the gathering regarding basic and advanced ECG. Scientific paper presentation and poster competition was conducted in the adjacent AV hall. The afternoon session was dealt by Dr Jostol Pinto, (Assistant Professor, FMMC) about Devices in Cardiology. Dr Srinidhi Raj, (Associate Professor, Department of Biochemistry , KS Hegde Medical College Deralakatte) on Cardiac Biomarkers. Online session was done by Mrs Ranjitham Anderson, (CNO, Madras Medical Mission Hospital, Chennai) on Role of Nurses in Cardiac Rehabilitation.

The Conference concluded with valedictory function. Mr Ashwin Bromeo J, (Associate Professor, Department of Medical Surgical Nursing and organizing Secretary), presented the Report of the conference and vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Sasikumar.S (HOD Medical Surgical Nursing). The beneficiaries of the programme were Nursing professionals,Ph.D. Scholars, UG & PG students from various institutions The “Heart” was successfully demystified for 312 participants