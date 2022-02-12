National Commission of SC seeks details of Dalit’s murder in Coimbatore



Chennai: The National Commission of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes has written to the Coimbatore district collector seeking details regarding a Dalit’s murder in Sultanpet of Coimbatore by upper caste men.

The incident took place on Monday when Kesavan(47) of Pokanni village in Sultanpet rammed his bike into a milk vendor Mylsami’s moped injuring him. The local caste Hindus, wanted Kesavan to apologise to Mylsami which he refused.

Enraged by this, a group of 14 Upper caste Hindus reached Kesavan’s residence and assaulted him. He suffered serious injuries and was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where he succumbed on Thursday night. Sultanpet police conducted a search and arrested seven accused on Friday and launched a search for the rest.

Meanwhile, tension mounted in Sultanpet area with several Scheduled Caste organisations and political parties, including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and other outfits, taking out protest marches demanding justice.

The outfits demanded that all the culprits be brought to book besides a job for Kesavan’s daughter. His wife Lakshmi petitioned the DIG of police regarding fair and free investigation in the case.

The National Commission for Scheduled Caste and Tribes sent a letter to the district collector and district Superintendent of Police to furnish details regarding the killing of Kesavan. The police is also asked to furnish the details of the action taken in the case and those arrested.

Sultanpet continued to be tense for the third consecutive day with several Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe organisations conducting marches and indulging in road blockades demanding justice to the family of the deceased Kesavan as also for upholding the honour and dignity of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people.