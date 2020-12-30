Spread the love



















National Consumer Day ‘Sustainable Consumer’ Observed in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The DK District Federation of Consumers Organisation and the district consumer information centre, in association with the District administration and the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department jointly observed the National Consumers Day at Anegundi, Bejai here on December 30.

The programme began with an invocation. Former Principal Kushalakshi welcomed the gathering. The programme was inaugurated by the President District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum K Prakash by lighting the traditional lamp along with other dignitaries on the dais.

Addressing the gathering, K Prakash said, “Today we are observing the National Consumer Day. These programmes will help the consumers to know their rights. In olden days, the consumer had to be careful while buying any product, but now the vendor should be very careful while selling their products. In 1986 the consumer act came in to force, and since then, the vendor had to be very careful. If the consumer finds any defect in the product, the vendor and the product manufacturers will be held responsible. The 2019 consumer Act aims at protecting and strengthening the rights of the consumers by appointing authorities, imposing strict liabilities and penalties on the product manufacturers, electronic service providers and misleading advertisers by providing additional settlement in consumer disputes through mediation. In Dakshina Kannada at present, there are 500 pending consumer cases, and 267 EP pending cases which could not be solved through mediation”.

The president of DFCO M J Salian delivered the keynote address. Addressing the gathering, Salian said, “Today is the day where the consumer speaks about his rights. Every year on December 24, we observe the consumers day. Every consumer, if he /she has any problems with the goods they buy or deficiency in the service, they can always go and seek redressal. The federation has mediated several cases and avoided them going to the commission. The 2019 act says that compensation should be given within 90 days, does that happen? No, there are a plethora of acts that don’t help the consumer. Keeping this in mind, and address the new set of challenges faced by consumers in the digital age, the Indian Parliament, on August 6 2019, passed the landmark Consumer Protection Bill, 2019 which aims to provide timely and effective administration and settlement to consumer disputes”.

Addressing the gathering advocate Raghavendra Rao said, “This new Consumer Protection Act,2019 has replaced The Consumer Protection Act, 1986. In the 18th century in Britain, a person went to the bar and purchased a beer. He found a snail in it, and after consuming the beer, he fell sick. He was hospitalized and later went to court. He demanded compensation and the bar owner was made liable for the purpose of providing the particular product. The bar owner said that he had just sold the beer supplied to him and refused to pay. The court considered the bar owner the agent, and the manufacturer the principal to pay the compensation”.

Raghavendra further said, “The main features of the new consumer protection act 2019 are: It Covers E-Commerce Transactions, Enhancement of Pecuniary Jurisdiction, E-Filing of Complaints, Establishment of Central Consumer Protection Authority, Product Liability & Penal Consequences, Unfair Trade Practices, Penalties for Misleading Advertisement and Provision for Alternate Dispute Resolution. Sometimes the celebrities promote products on Television. If the product is not as good as advertised, we can hold those who recommend it also responsible and demand compensation. We need to create awareness among the people about the revised consumer protection act.”

Vice Principal of Besant Womens’ College Dr Sudha speaking on the occasion said, “This year the theme of National Consumer Rights day is ‘Sustainable Consumer,’ which focuses on the climate change and loss of biodiversity. Today we are wearing the mask and washing hands now and then, who is responsible for this? In China, they don’t call it as Corona; they call it the Wuhan virus. The UN has said that, by 2030, all the nations of the world should acquire sustainable development. We need to achieve 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, they are: good health and well being, zero poverty, quality education, eradication of hunger, clean water and sanitation, gender equality, clean and affordable energy, sustainable cities and communities, and climate action. One thing we have all understood and learnt in this pandemic is that we all have stopped going to the malls and shops and spend unnecessarily.”

Dr Sudha further said, “Tests were conducted on 13 brands of different types of honey to check its quality and purity. Ten brands have failed the purity test. Only three companies such as Markfed Sohna, Nature’s Nectar and Saffola passed the test. Rest off the brands, including some famous brands, failed the test and were found adulterated. If we consumers understand these small things and ignite our mind, we can bring changes in the society”.

Professor Krishnamurthy also spoke on the occasion. The Deputy Director of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department Ramya launched the App on the online quiz on consumer rights awareness by Manjula Mallya Asst professor department of Economics Govt First Grade College Haleangadi. DD Ramya delivered the presidential address.

Vishnu P Nayak delivered the vote of thanks. Geetha Puttur compered the programme.