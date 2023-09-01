National Eye Donation Fortnight: Promoting Vision through Unity

Mangaluru: In a bid to raise awareness and foster a spirit of goodwill, the Ophthalmology department of Yenepoya Medical College in association with the National Service Scheme (NSS) Yenepoya Allied Health Science is proud to announce the commencement of the National Eye Donation Fortnight. This significant event is set to take place on the 2nd of September and aims to inspire a sense of social responsibility towards eye donation.

To mark the inauguration of this noble initiative, a vibrant rally is scheduled to begin from the Yenepoya University gate, culminating at the Deralakatte Belma Gram Panchayat. The rally aims to unify the community, spreading the message of eye donation far and wide. This act of generosity can provide the gift of sight to those in need, ultimately transforming lives and enabling individuals to experience the world anew.

We are honoured to have Dr Gangadhar Somayaji K.S, Registrar of Yenepoya deemed to be University to grace the occasion as the chief guest. His presence serves as a testament to the university’s commitment to social welfare and fostering a culture of compassion. The event will also witness the esteemed presence of Dr Sadananda Poojary, MBBS, MS, Mch (Urology) Wenlock surgeon, who will inaugurate the session.

The National Eye Donation Fortnight not only promotes the importance of eye donation but also educates the public about the process, dispelling myths and misconceptions surrounding this noble act. By organizing such initiatives, Yenepoya University aims to contribute to the larger societal well-being and encourage citizens to play an active role in transforming lives through the gift of sight. 200 Students including doctors, faculty and the public participated in the rally.

We invite all members of the media to attend and cover this event, helping us spread the message of compassion and unity. Let us come together during this National Eye Donation Fortnight to make a positive impact and work towards a brighter future for those in need.

For more information, please contact: Mrs Liba Sara – 7019368461

About Yenepoya University: Yenepoya University is a prestigious educational institution known for its commitment to academic excellence and social responsibility. With a focus on holistic development and community engagement, the university continues to play a vital role in shaping future leaders who are compassionate and empathetic.

Like this: Like Loading...