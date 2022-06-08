National Level Intercollegiate Fest ‘Analyst-2022’ held at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: The inauguration of ‘ANALYST-2K22’, a one-day national level intercollegiate fest was held on June 8, 2022, in LF Rasquinha Auditorium, which was organized by the Department of Postgraduate Studies and Research in Chemistry of St. Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru. About 400 participants from 21 undergraduate and 15 postgraduate colleges took part in the fest.

Deputy General Manager and Regional Head, Union Bank of India Mangalore Region, Mr Mahesha J. was the Chief Guest and Principal Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ presided over the programme. Dr Ronald Nazareth, the Head Department of Postgraduate Studies and Research in Chemistry welcomed the gathering and introduced the chief guest. Dr Richard Gonsalves, Director of LCRI Block, Dr Akshatha R. Salian, convener of the programme and the Student Co-ordinators were also present on the dais.

The fest was inaugurated by the chief guest Mr Mahesha J. with the unveiling of the newly designed ANALYST Logo. In the inaugural address, he focused on the ample opportunities for chemistry students not only in industries but also as entrepreneurs. By giving a real example of a successful entrepreneur who had just passed SSLC, he said if such people can start some chemical industries and be successful with dedication and hard work, surely the students with the sound of chemistry can do wonders by applying the ideas and creativity which already they possess.

The programme was presided over by Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, the principal of St. Aloysius College (Autonomous). He addressed the gathering by saying that the contribution of Mahesha J. in setting up an advanced instrumentation centre in the college was immense. He motivated the students with his insights on the history of chemistry and opportunities for chemists in the present era to think and do in a unique way for the betterment of humankind. Also, he complimented the department of chemistry for the initiatives and creative execution of various events in the college.

Meritorious students of the department of chemistry were honoured during the programme. Ms Yuktha, department of PG chemistry compered the programme. Ms Apeksha Rai, assistant student coordinator proposed the vote of thanks.