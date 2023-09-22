National Level Konkani Singing Semi Finals Contest held at SAC

National Level Konkani Singing Semi-Finals Contest held at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: National Level Singing Semi-Final Competition at Eric Mathias Hall, St Aloysius college, Mangaluru. Out of 40 contestants, 16 were selected for the final round on 25th October 2023 in Goa.

A special attraction was the Cummido Goan food stall set up by The Bakestreet, Azzossim, Goa blessed for a day by St.Aloysius Institutions Rector Rev.Fr.Melwin Pinto SJ. Goan delicacies like Pork Chorizos, Bebinca, Doce de Grao, and Dodol, among other sweet delicacies tantalized the students and put a spell on them to buy these Goan sweets, and the sales were pretty good. The owner Ashwin Fernandes, who makes Goans smile and ignite happiness, also did the same with the Mangalorean youth.

Inauguration of the singing competition was done traditionally by playing Ghumot and Thonniyo. Inaugural message given by Rev.Dr.Praveen Martis SJ Principal St.Aloysius College.

Arnold D’costa President of Thiatristacho Sansthao witnessed the valedictory ceremony and delivered his message. Micheal Gracias, the convener of the programme and Judges from Goa were given their wholehearted cooperation to run the competition smoothly. Student Melcon welcomed the gathering. Joshua Sequiera rendered the vote of thanks. Ms.Swedel compered the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...