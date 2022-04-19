National Level Seminar on ‘Foods for Gut Immunity’ on April 22 at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru, The departments of Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Botany, Microbiology and food science in association with KSTA, Govt of Karnataka is organising a national level seminar on “Foods for gut immunity” on April 22nd 2022 at Fr LF Rasquinha hall, L C R I block.

Professor B P Veerabhadrappa, Vice Chancellor of Kuvempu University will be the Chief guest, and Dr Prakash M Halami, chief scientist, CFTRI, will be the resource person for the day and will deliver a talk on “Therapeutic uses of fermented foods”. The event is also followed by a display of fermented foods by the students with the caption Fermentato la fiera. All are cordially invited.