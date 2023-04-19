National Level Surfing & Stand-up Paddling Competition by Mangalore Surf Club on 29-30 Apr

National Level Surfing & Stand-up Paddling Competition named ‘MANGALORE SURF OPEN’ will be organized by Mangalore Surf Club on 29 and 30 April 2023 at Tannirbavi Beach, starting at 6.30 am

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Mithun Kakunje-the Founder Member of Mangalore Surf Club (Regd. Under societies act of 1960) said, ” Mangalore Surf Open 2023,(MSO 2023) which is being conducted after the resounding success of the Mangalore Surf Open 2021 which was held on 7th March 2021 at Tannirbavi Beach 2 (Pine Tree Area), Near Fathima Church, and this year MSO 2023 will start at 06:30 am on 29th April 2023 at the same location and will go on until the heats are completed on Day 1. The finals will be held on 30th April 2023″

Founder Members of Mangalore Surf Club- Dhruvin Jalani (L) and Mithun Kakunje (R)

“About 200 Athletes from all over India are expected to participate in this event which is being organised to promote Surfing as a sport and to promote Tourism as a whole for our pristine beaches. Needless to mention, we want to make people aware that Tannirbavi Beach has a world-class surf break. There are 6 categories of events: Surfing – Under 16 Girls, Surfing – Under 16 Boys, Surfing – Above 16 Girls, Surfing – Above 16 Boys, SUP – Above 16 Women & SUP – Above 16 Men. In addition to the competition, Mangalore Surf Club will also be conducting a cultural entertainment programme on the evening of 30th April 2023 wherein there will be a showcasing of immense talent and the vast repertoire of our cultural heritage” added Kakunje.

Prizes for Various Categories (TDS deduction included): Surfing Above 16 Male 1st – Rs 1,00,000/- 2nd – Rs 50,000/-; Surfing Above 16 Female 1st – Rs 1,00,000/- 2nd – Rs 50,000/-; Surfing Below 16 Male 1st – Rs 50,000/- 2nd – Rs 25,000/-; Surfing Below 16 Female 1st – Rs 50,000/- 2nd – Rs 25,000/-; SUP Mens 1st Rs 50,000/- 2nd Rs 25,000/-; SUP Womens 1st Rs 50,000/- 2nd Rs 25,000/- Total: Rs 6,00,000/- ( Inclusive of Cash and Goods Cumulatively)

Briefing about Mangalore Surf Club, Dhruvin Jasani, yet another Founder member of the Club said, ” Mangalore Surf Club (MSC) has been conducting Surf classes at Tannirbavi Beach since 2015 and has trained over 2,000 people from different parts of the country/world in surfing. Having been registered as India’s first Association under The Societies Act, of 1960, MSC is a non-profit organization with a vision of imparting surfing skills in addition to water safety for Mangalore and the nearby regions. In addition to being a surf school, MSC has 6 of its members who are certified by the American Heart Association as “Heartsavers” – wherein First Aid and CPR skills are imparted. These members have actively been providing free CPR Training sessions for Lifeguards at the beach and to the general layman at various gatherings and events in and around Mangalore. MSC has also organized surf summer camps, collaborated with local brands on beach events since 2020, co-organized lifeguard training & certification, organized beach clean-ups and has donated dustbins around the beach”



” MSC has conducted at Tannirbhavi Beach (Mangalore’s) first ever Open Surf Competition in 2021. In addition, Mangalore Surf Club holds accolades as well, like Honorary member Sinchana Gowda is 3 times national women’s champion; Founding member & Vice President of MSC for 3 terms, Krishna Vasant with 15 years of surfing experience is the club’s first ISA certified surf instructor & mentor & the winner of Mangalore Surf Open 2021 (A state-level surf championship); Life Member Gagan Ullalmath has represented India at the London Olympics 2012 for the 1500 meters freestyle in swimming; Founding member & ISA level 2 judge Dhruvin Jasani has been a part of the 5-member panel of judges for FOUR national surf championships (2022). He was also on the 3-member judge panel for the Surf Team India selection trial championship in 2022; Life Member, and ISA certified Surf Instructor Tejas Naik has rescued 2 students from a near-drowning incident; Certifications held by members of MSC are ILLSF LifeGuard Certification x 3; International Surf Association Certified instructors x 2; American Heart Association Certified CPR Heartsavers x 5; Australia’s SLS Lifeguard Certification x 1; ISA Level 1 Judge x 1; ISA Level 2 Judge x 1 ” added Jasani.

FOR MORE DETAILS CONTACT :

Chirag Shambu (President) 9448054505; Padmanabha Nayak ( Secretary) 973948243; Mithun Kakunje (Founder Member) 9845085180

Like this: Like Loading...