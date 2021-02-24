National Magic Day 2021 to mark 109th B-day of Padma Shri P C Sorkar at Ramakrishna Math

Spread the love



















Mangaluru: National Magic Day celebrations 2021 to mark 109th Birthday of Padma Shri P C Sorkar at Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru was organized by Vismaya Magic Foundation, Mangaluru and Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru on 23 February 2021 featuring Magic Shows by world-renowned Magicians Kudroli Ganesh, Sathish Hemmady and Rajesh Mali, where a packed audience at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium were enthralled and mesmerized by surprising acts of these three magicians. Two others who assisted these three magicians were- Miss Apporva Mali and Miss Anjana Mali, both daughters of Rajesh Mali, who is the General Manager at Mangala Hospital, Mangaluru.

The occasion was graced by Pujya Swami Jitakamanandaji Maharaj-Adhyaksha of Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru; DC Dr Rajendra Kumar who inaugurated the programme; and guests of honor- Capt Ganesh Karnik- Former MLC & Ex-Serviceman-Indian Army; Rajesh B-Assistant Director, Kannada & Culture Dept, DK; Diwakar Kadri- General Manager, Cardolite Specialty Chemicals India. On the occasion Indrajalika Award was presented to Senior Magician Prof. Madhav Kasaragod. Magician Kudroli Ganesh, the Convener of Vismaya Magic Foundation welcomed the audience, and gave a brief description of the day and magic tricks. As a magician, Kudroli Ganesh has won many national and international awards, including the first ever Illusion Magic Award. He has held more than 1500 shows in the country including 245 shows in schools.

DC Dr Rajendra Kumar, his wife and their baby girl were part of the one magic act of Kudroli Ganesh, which received a loud applause from the audience. DC complimented Kudroli Ganesh for his initiative in organizing this unique show to pay respect to one of the great magicians in the world P C Sorcar. Swami Jitakamanandaji, Capt Ganesh Karnik , Rajesh B and Diwakar Kadri also spoke and also complimented Kudroli Ganesh and urged the audience to support him in his efforts to run his Vismaya Magic Foundation for a good cause.

Protul Chandra Sorcar (23 February 1913 – 6 January 1971) was an Indian magician. He was an internationally active magician throughout the 1950s and 1960s, performing his Indrajal show before live audiences and on television. Sorcar died of a heart attack at the age of 57 in Asahikawa, Hokkaidō, Japan, on 6 January 1971, where he was performing. Sorcar became famous in the mid-1930s, when he performed shows in Kolkata and also in Japan and several other countries. Among other routines, he performed a Floating Lady routine featuring aerial suspension in 1964. Ganapati Chakraborty was his mentor.

Sorcar was married to Basanti Devi. They were the parents of the animator, director and laserist Manick Sorcar and magicians P. C. Sorcar Jr. and P. C. Sorcar, Young. Awards received by P C Sorcar are : Jadusamrat P.C. Sorcar Sarani The Government of India has named a major street in Calcutta after him; Padma Shri (the Lotus), awarded by the President of India on 26 January 1964; The Sphinx (Oscar of Magic), US, 1946 and 1954; and The Royal Medallion German Magic Circle. On 23 February 2010, Indian Post issued a Rs. 5/- stamp to honour him. He has published books- Magic for You (1966); More Magic for You (1965); History of Magic (1970); and Indian Magic (1983).

The vote of thanks was delivered by Rajesh Mali, while the programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Ln Praveen Udupa. Sri Ekagamyananda Swamy and Ranjan of Ramakrishna Math, Manjunath Bhandary-Chairman of Sahyadri Education Institutions, among others also graced this special magic show. Sathish Hemmady, Rajesh Mali, Miss Apporva Mali and Miss Anjana Mali were felicitated for their acts during the Magic Day 2021