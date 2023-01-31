National Road Safety Week with Theme ‘Save yourself to Save your Family’ Concludes

Mangaluru: The National Road Safety Week with the Theme ‘Save yourself to Save your Family’ concluded at the Kadri Park here on January 31.

The programme was inaugurated by Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS by lighting the traditional lamp along with other dignitaries on the dais.

DCP Crime and traffic Dinesh Kumar in his keynote address said that the traffic police organized traffic awareness programmes in various schools and colleges. On January 14, the National Road Safety Week was inaugurated at the Forum Fiza mall by the Police Commissioner. Today we have organized various competitions including drawing and essay writing for the school children”.

Addressing the gathering, Shashi Kumar said, “Today we are concluding the National Road Safety Week with the Theme ‘Save yourself to Save your Family’. The aim is to create awareness throughout the year. Road safety week should not be limited to a week but should go on throughout the year. Under the able leadership of DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar and ACP Geetha Kulkarni, the traffic police have organized various programmes for students in various colleges and schools”.

The Police Commissioner further said, “Today more than 750 students have gathered here. Students are the future of the country. It is very sad to know that most of the youth ride without wearing helmets and lose their lives. Recently one of my relatives who was studying in a reputed Medical College lost his life. Accidents sometimes happen due to our negligence. A woman died due to the reckless driving of a car driver in the city. While driving or riding, we need to wear seat belts or helmets and strictly follow traffic rules. If you start your day early and go to school or college a little bit early, you can avoid accidents. If we are late for 5 minutes, we will not lose anything. Due to negligence if anyone loses his/her life, their family will face irreversible and irreparable loss”.

Sashi Kumar also said, “Our traffic police are working hard to create awareness among the people. In the district, we have more than 25 lakh population. The Media should play a vital role in creating traffic awareness among the people. If people benefit from this programme, our purpose is served”.

The police commissioner announced Rs 1,000 each to 10 winners of the Essay writing and Drawing competitions.

Senior Civil Judge & Member Secretary, District Legal Service Authority, Shobha B G MA LLB also spoke on the occasion. Prizes were distributed to the winners on the occasion. ACP Geetha Kulkarni delivered the vote of thanks.

