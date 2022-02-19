National selection trials for Women Kabaddi players to begin on Feb 21

New Delhi: The Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) national selection trials for women Kabaddi players is set to begin in various SAI National Centre of Excellence (NCoEs) and Non-SAI Centres over the coming weeks.

The first set of trials will begin on February 21 at SAI’s NRC NCOE, Sonipat.

“The selection trails are open to girls between the age group of 16 to 22 years (Age as of 01.01.2022) and further details on other selection criteria are available on SAI’s website,” SAI said in a statement.

Schedule:

NCOE, Sonepat – February 21-22

NCOE Dharamshala – February 24-25

STC Mastuna Sahib (Punjab & Chandigarh – February 27-28

Chhatrasal Stadium (Delhi) – March 3

Chogan Stadium (Jaipur- Rajasthan) February 28-March 1

NCOE Lucknow – February 27-28

Patli Putra Stadium (Patna, Bihar) – March 2-3

NCOE Kolkata – March 5-6

NCOE Guwahati, Assam – March 8

STC Hyderabad (Telangana & Andhra Pradesh) – February 25-26

SAI Centre – Bangalore (Karnataka) – February 28- March 1

STC Chennai-Tamil Nadu – February 22-23

NCOE Trivandrum-Kerala – February 25-26

NCOE Kandivali Mumbai- February 28- March 1

Manjalpur Sports Complex – Vadodara – March 4