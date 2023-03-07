National Seminar on ‘Advances in Chemical Research (ACR-23)’ at St Aloysius College



Mangaluru: Chemistry today makes unprecedented progress because it penetrates all the areas of human activities. Chemistry is everywhere. From designing new nanoparticles that can treat COVID-19 to improved solar panels for alternative energy, chemistry has been solving old problems for centuries and is well positioned to conquer our latest problems from the environment to medicine. Research in Chemistry thus plays a fundamental role in providing global sustainable development. These aspects are reflected in the topics of this Seminar, which encompass almost all dimensions of chemistry, from analytical and medicinal chemistry to industrial chemistry.

St Aloysius College, Mangaluru in association with St Joseph’s College, Devagiri, Calicut organized a National Seminar on ‘ Advances in Chemical Research (ACR-23) on 6 March at LCRI Hall of the College. The Chief guest of the day was Prof V Rajendra-the Professor and Principal, Dr N.G.P. Arts and Science College, Coimbatore; joined by guest of honour Dr Ganapathi Shanbaug-Dean, Associate Professor and HoD Materials Science & Catalysis Division, Poornaprajna Institute of Scientific Research, Bengaluru; Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-the Principal of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru; Registrar of College Dr Alwyn D’Sa; Director of LCRI Block Dr Richard Gonsalves; Convenor of the seminar Dr Akshatha Salian, Co-convener Dr Manoj Mathew; resource persons among others.

The programme was inaugurated by the lighting of the traditional lamp by the chief guest and other dignitaries on the dais. Speaking on the occasion, in his inaugural address chief guest Prof V Rajendra said, “Chemistry plays a vital role in the present world. Chemistry is a discipline of science concerned with the study of matter, including its structure, composition, and changes that occur when it is exposed to various situations. As a result, chemistry not only investigates the qualities of matter but also how and why it changes. Chemistry is also needed in your academic career. To get a good post in a prestigious company, you need additional skills other than your basic graduation. You need to do PG and research”

“Chemistry is a discipline that falls somewhere between physics and biology in terms of scope. Chemicals have an important part in the manufacturing and preservation of food. Chemistry has provided the globe with vital fertilisers, herbicides, insecticides, etc Medicines or pharmaceuticals are chemical substances that are used to treat diseases and relieve pain. Chemistry has made significant contributions to health care. Petrochemistry is a discipline of chemistry concerned with the study of petrochemical processes and how to use fuels in a way that is both pollution-free and long-term. You need skills and upskills to progress well in life. Explore yourself and you’ll come up with new ideas. Create a product during your academic career, get a patent and be the future scientist of India” added Prof Rajendra.

Guest of honour Dr Ganapathi Shanbaug and Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ also spoke on the importance of chemistry in the present world. On the occasion, the Director of LCRI Block at St Aloysius College Dr Richard Gonsalves, who has served in the Chemistry department for over three decades was felicitated. Dr Manoj Mathews proposed the vote of thanks, and the programme was eloquently compared by Miss Yuktha DM, a student of II MSc Analytical Chemistry. The welcome address was delivered by Dr Ronald Nazareth-the HoD of Post Graduate Studies & Research in Chemistry, St Aloysius College. The valedictory programme was graced by Fr Vincent Pinto SJ, the Finance Officer of the College.

During the seminar, Dr Ganapati V. Shanbhag in his Keynote Address spoke on the subject ‘ Sustainable Catalytic Conversion of Biomass for the Production of Biofuels and Bioproducts’; Dr Manav Saxena Professor, Centre for Nano and Material Sciences, Jain University, Bengaluru spoke on ‘ Two Dimensional Nanomaterials in Material Science’; Dr K. Sudhakara Prasad Associate Professor, Yenepoya Research Centre, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru spoke on ‘ Photoluminescent Carbon dots, the friend and foe’; Panel Discussion on the topic: Research Trends in Chemistry Panelists was also held. Dr Sreejith Mangalath St Joseph’s College (Autonomous), Devagiri, Calicut. spoke on ‘ Two-Dimensional Nanomaterials for Biomedical Applications’; and Dr Sudhakar Y. N. MIT, Manipal spoke on ‘ Scope and Structuring of Scientific Publication from Project’.

