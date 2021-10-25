National Webinar on ‘Western Ghats: Past, Present and Future’ by St Aloysius College 

Mangaluru: The Department of Political Science, St. Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangauru is organising a National Webinar on “Western Ghats: Past, Present and Future”. The eminent Indian Ecologist Prof. (Dr) Madhav Dhananjaya Gadgil will address on the theme. Prof. Gadgil is an Indian ecologist, academic, writer, columnist and the founder of the Centre for Ecological Sciences, former member of the Scientific Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India and the Head of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) of 2010 (Gadgil Commission). He is the recipient of the Padma Shri (1981) and the Padma Bhushan (2006).

The session will be moderated by Dr Smitha Hegde, Plant biotechnologist, an expert in ferns of the Western Ghats, Professor & Deputy Director at NITTE University, Center for Science Education & Research. The soil and water of Western Ghats region sustain the livelihoods of millions of people. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the UN proposes the protection of such regions for ecological balance and is the need of the hour. The department of Political Science, St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru would like to bring to the fore these issues through this webinar. The webinar is scheduled for October 28, 2021 at 10.30 to 12.15 am on the zoom platform.

Those interested could clicking on to the following link for registration: