National Webinar on ‘Western Ghats: Past, Present and Future’ by St Aloysius College 

The session will be moderated by Dr Smitha Hegde, Plant biotechnologist, an expert in ferns of the Western Ghats, Professor & Deputy Director at NITTE University, Center for Science Education & Research.
The soil and water of Western Ghats region sustain the livelihoods of millions of people. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the UN proposes the protection of such regions for ecological balance and is the need of the hour. The department of Political Science, St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru would like to bring to the fore these issues through this webinar. The webinar is scheduled for October 28, 2021 at 10.30 to 12.15 am on the zoom platform.
Coordinator: Dr Rose Veera D’souza- Associate Professor, Dept of Political Science, St Aloysius College (Autonomous)
Mobile: +919448026838; Email : roseveera_dsouza@staloysius.
Convenor: Dr. Joyce Sabina Lobo, Asst. Professor, Dept of Political Science’St Aloysius College (Autonomous)
Phone : +91 8105863050; Email : joyce_lobo@staloysius.edu.in