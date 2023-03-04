Nation’s Future is Collapsing due to Lack of Unity of Hindus and Selfishness of Hindu Leaders – Swami Bhadranand

Bengaluru: Apart from politics, Swami Bhadranand urged Karnataka leaders to take initiative to ensure at least 50% employment for local Kannadigas.

Swami Bhadraanand was speaking at the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha meeting and said, “It is the duty of every Indian to protect the country by eliminating seditious forces like SDPI. The nation’s bright future is collapsing due to the disunity of the Hindus and the selfishness of the Hindu leaders. If we examine the history of India, the importance of monks in the country’s governance is clear. Social service is another facet of Sanyasa. Those who enter into periodic mercantile politics will never be able to serve society sincerely or establish dharma. It is imperative that suitable and virtuous monks enter the political arena for the prosperous future of the country”.

Swami Bhadraanand further said, “On behalf of Sanatanis’, I request the Chief Minister and the Home Minister of Karnataka to regularize the duty hours of our state Police from 12 hours to 8 hours. The protection of dharma and the maintenance of law and order in society is there because of the greatness of the police. Our police are not machines but humans, the authorities should understand the pain of police personnel”.

Swami Bhadraanand also said that the role of monks is crucial in ensuring the security of the country.

