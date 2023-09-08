Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary Celebrated at Hiriyur, Diocese of Shivamogga

Chitradurga, Hiriyur: Our Lady of Assumption Church, Hiriyur, Chitradurga District, Diocese of Shivamogga celebrated the Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary feast.

Novena began on August 30th at 5:45 pm with Rosary, Holy Eucharist and floral homage for Mother Mary till August 7th.

Parish Priest Fr Franklin D’Souza and Assistant Parish Priest Fr Alphonse Nelson D’Souza led the Holy Eucharist and Novena every day.

On September 8th, 6:15 am was the rosary, then at 6:30 am Fr Alphonse Nelson D’Souza celebrated festal Holy Eucharist and preached a homily on “Nativity of Mother Mary”.

Floral Homage was done at the end of the Holy Eucharist and special prayers were held.

On behalf of the Parish Priest, Fr Nelson D’Souza wished the Parish community a very happy feast.

After the Holy Eucharist, Most of the parishioners take a pilgrimage to Our Lady of Health, Minor Basilica, Harihara.

Like this: Like Loading...