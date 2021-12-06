Naval NCC Mangaluru Holds Beach Clean-Up drive ‘Puneeth Sagar Abhiyan’

Mangaluru: As part of ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’, beach clean-up drive for clearing of plastic waste and other waste was carried out by cadets of 5 Karnataka Naval Unit NCC, Mangalore at Tanbirbhavi Beach here on December 6.

Around 90 NCC cadets from St Aloysius College and Cascia High School Mangaluru, participated in the beach clean-up drive. Associate NCC Officers of both these institutions along with two service staff of the 5 Naval NCC units participated in the event.

This is the prime minister’s clean-up drive “Puneeth Sagar Abhiyan”, which will be conducted in December 2021 to clean the beach of plastic waste and create awareness among the general public.

Since this Abhiyan is to clear the plastic waste, gunny bags are used to collect the garbage instead of plastic bags.

Associate NCC Officers Lt Dr Hariprasad Shetty of St Aloysius College and Second Officer Arun Prasad Rai of Cascia High School coordinated the event along with Naval Sailors, Officer Ajay and Dev Rawat of 5 Karnataka Naval NCC Unit, Mangalore.

A total of fifty cadets of Cascia High School and 40 cadets of St Aloysius College participated in the drive.