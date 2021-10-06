Spread the love



















Navaratri Festival at Mangaladevi Temple will be a Sombre Affair due to Pandemic

Mangaluru: Addressing the media during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, P Ramanand Hegde-the Managing Trustee of Mangaladevi Temple said, “The 10-day-long Navaratri festival will be celebrated in a simple way this year too, without any cultural programmes and food distribution, due the continuation of the pandemic. Even though the celebrations will be simple, we will strictly follow Covid-19 protocols. The festival will commence on 7 October and will go on till 16 October”.

Hegde further said, “There will be no “Sante Elam ”too this year. During the Rathotsava and Avabruta Mangalasnana, acceptance of aratis and fruits will be tehre. All other rituals will be held in the temple with strict compliance of ovid-19 norms. Traditional rituals such as Vidyarambha, under which children are initiated into learning, and “Tene ” offered by some families will be carried out on 15 October (Vijayadasami). The Rathotsava on 15 October and Avabruta Mangalasnana the next day will see the participation of a few people. On all the ten days, there will be bhajans by small groups of singers“



“. We temple trustees want to thank Mangaluru City Corporation for the timely completion of the raod widening work between the temple and the First railway bridge. We also thank MCC for bearing the cost of the lighting work during the festival

