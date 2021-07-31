Spread the love



















Navasahaja President Nikhil Arrested for Assaulting Transgenders at Baikampady

Mangaluru: The Panambur police have arrested the president of Navasahaja, Nikhil on July 30, in Udupi for assaulting transgenders at Baikampady on July 26, night.

The other accused from Navasahaja are absconding, and the search is on for them.

According to sources, on July 26 night at around 7:30 pm, Nikhil along with Arundhati, Rashi, Rekha, Priya and others assaulted Shantha, Poornima, Neela, Huligamma and Parvati who were begging near the Baikampady Railway gate. The assailants also threatened the victims with life and warned them that they would not allow them to beg, in Mangaluru as they were not from this District. The assailants threw chilli powder on the victims and assaulted them with glass bottles, and sharp weapons.

One of the victims Neela, who was assaulted with a glass bottle, was severely injured in the head and was unconscious for three hours. At present, all the injured are being treated at the Government Wenlock Hospital.

Speaking to mangalorean.com, President of Parivarthan Charitable Trust, Arundhati G Hegde said, “Those who are born in India have the right to lead their life anywhere in the country. No one has the right to say that people from other districts cannot live in Mangaluru. But Nikhil and his gang have been assaulting the transgenders living in Baikampady, Suratkal and Tannirbavi area. Who has given him the right to assault transgenders? He has many men in his gang who are taking all the benefits from the government saying that they are transgenders. The government should monitor the activities of such people and take action on them”.

Arundhati further said, “We are not against the LGBT community, we are against those torturing and assaulting transgenders. Nikhil and his gang have been assaulting transgenders for many years and no action was taken against them in the past. Today I am very happy that the Mangaluru police have arrested Nikhil who was hiding in Udupi”.

The Panambur police have registered a case under section 307.

