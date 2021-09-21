Spread the love



















‘Naveen Shetty who Assaulted 3 Women was Mentally ill’- Police Commissioner

Mangaluru: Recalling the shocking incident which took place on Monday, 20 September at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) center, located on Jail Road, near District Sub jail, Mangaluru where a man barged into that Centre and assaulted three women staff there with a machete, leaving them seriously injured, is now said to be mentally ill, with paranoid schizophrenia, a chronic mental illness.

Speaking to the media police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “The accused Naveen Shetty, aged 31, working as a peon in Kundapur Court since 2018 has paranoid schizophrenia, a chronic mental illness. Naveen had joined the DIET in 2012-13 for DeD, and during his training there he seemed to be mentally not stable and was always aggressive with others at the DIET. It is learnt that earlier he had undergone treatment in a Udupi hospital. And doctors had clearly said that Naveen was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, a chronic mental illness. Naveen had been admitted five times for his illness between 2012 and 2015″.

Naveen Shetty

“During our probe, the accused said that a female teacher at DIET he was looking for on Monday had allegedly humiliated and ill-treated him when he was a DEd student there in 2012-13. He also accused yet another DIET lecturer and another student of performing black magic against him. The institute staff told police that they had seen Naveen a couple of times in the campus asking for the female lecturer in the past too. Since on Monday, the lecturer whom Naveen was looking for was away in some other office work, he took out his anger on three women staff- a FDA, stenographer and a Group-D staff, leaving deep cuts on their head, face, palm and other parts of the body” added Police Commissioner..

Police Commissioner further said, “Luckily the accused was caught by the nearby sub jail cops and staff after they heard cries from DIET. We will collect the medical evidence and take information from the doctor by whom he was treated. Naveen will be charged under Section 307. We have found out that Naveen had purchased the sharp weapon from a shop in Kundapur for the crime”.

