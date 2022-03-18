Naveen’s body to arrive in Bengaluru from Ukraine on Sunday



Bengaluru: The mortal remains of Naveen Gyanagoudar, the Haveri student who was killed by Russian shelling in the war-hit Ukraine will arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Naveen’s body will arrive at the Kempegowda International Airport in the early hours of the day. ‘The body will arrive at 3 am,” Bommai told reporters.

The 21-year old from Chalageri village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri, died on March 1 in an attack by Russian forces on Kharkiv city, making him the first Indian casualty in the ongoing Ukraine war.

He was a student at the Kharkiv National Medical University. Bommai represents the Haveri district and knows Naveen’s family.

Naveen, who was holed up in a bunker during the attack by Russia on Ukraine, had stepped out to buy groceries. However, he was among the victims who died when a shell fired by Russians hit the city.

Due to the ongoing war, Naveen’s body was embalmed and kept in a local mortuary. Both the Centre and state governments were making efforts to bring his body back to India.