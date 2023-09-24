Navraj Hans on performing at Parineeti, Raghav’s sangeet: ‘It was an absolute pleasure’



Mumbai: Singer Navraj Hans performed at actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s sangeet on Saturday night and said it was an “absolute pleasure” and wished the couple a “happy married life”.

Navraj took to his Instagram on Sunday, where he shared two pictures from the sangeet celebration held on September 23 night. In the first picture, Navraj is seen posing with the couple.

The second picture shows him performing while Parineeti and Raghav are seen enjoying the performance. The actress is seen dressed in a glittery lehenga while Raghav chose an all black ensemble.

Navraj captioned the image: “Wishing the adorable & made for each other, couple @parineetichopra ji & @raghavchadha88 ji a very happy married life. It was an absolute pleasure performing last night for the Sangeet ceremony.”

On Sunday, Parineeti will be turning into a bride for her groom Raghav. They will take the wedding vows in a grand ceremony in the middle of lake Pichola in Udaipur.

The reception will take place in the evening after the pheras which is scheduled at 4.30 p.m. following the vidaii.

