Navy & ICG Rescue 9 Crew Members Stranded in Tugboat ‘Coromandel Supporter IX’ At Sea In Kaup

Udupi : In a joint synergy operation by Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy, the rescue of 09 precious lives from Tug ‘Coromandel Supporter IX’ was undertaken on 17 May 2021, which had run aground at Mulki Rock in Karnataka Coast. Five survivors were rescued by Indian Coast Guard Ship Varaha and Four survivors were winched by IN 702 of Indian Navy Ex Kochi. All crew members are in a healthy state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had alerted the district administration and fishermen about the cyclone on May 13. The ‘Tug alliance’ boat expected to reach the coast point on May 14 night was stuck in the sea. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) and New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) had put efforts to establish the contact. The next day, on May 15, the boat lost contact.

In a communication with Team Mangalorean Commander Indian Coast Guard HQ in Panambur, S B Venkatesh said “The tug drifted outside the port limits and ran aground rock. ICGS Varaha could not approach the tug and view heavy seas. In an early morning operation., the helo got airborne from INS Garuda at Kochi and after refuelling at Mangalore Airport, rescued the four seamen by winching them from the stranded tug. The seamen were provided medical emergency treatment at Mangalore Airport. Our 72 hrs of our patience and resilience along with the Navy made the mission successful. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, in a tweet, has thanked the Coast Guard as well as others who took part in the rescue operation”.

The rescued nine crew members are-Shantanu Kumar – 23, Rahul Majumder – 21, Deepak Dinesh – 22, Prashanth Subramaniam- 29, Rued Ahmed- 26, Moyjuddin Molla – 45, Gaurav Kumar – 27, Tushan Biswas – 24, and Narayana Laxmi – 23

Meanwhile, three persons who had gone missing after their tug vessel toppled off the Mangaluru coast are yet to be traced by the authorities. The vessel had eight persons on board, out of which two were found dead and three swam to their safety. Sources reveal that in Karnataka, six people have died in the three coastal districts of Karnataka after Cyclone Tauktae hit the western region of the southern state and its neighbour Kerala, according to officials on Sunday.

