Navy Rescues Nine Crew Members Stranded in Tugboat ‘Coromandel Supporters at sea in Kaup

Udupi: The Navy on May 17 rescued all the nine crew members of tugboat ‘Coromandel Supporter’ stranded at sea near Kaup, Udupi district owing to Cyclone Tauktae that caused strong winds in the Arabian Sea.

The rescued crew members are identified as Mulla Khan, Gaurav Kumar, Shanthanu, Ahamed, Rahul, Deepak, Prashanth, Thushar and Laxminarayan.

The rescue operation was carried out using a Navy chopper and a speed boat. All the nine crew members were airlifted to the sea shore.

The Tug vessel ‘Alliance’ expected to reach the coast point on May 14 night is stuck in the sea. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) and New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) had put in efforts to establish contact with Alliance. The next day, on May 15, the boat had lost contact”.

