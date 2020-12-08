Spread the love



















Navy sailor found dead at construction site in Goa, probe on



Panaji: A 33-year-old Navy sailor was found dead at a construction site in a residential area near INS Hansa naval base in South Goa, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kumar Kushwaha.

“The body was found in the vicinity of a building under construction in the naval residential area. Goa Police is investigating the matter with the assistance of naval authorities,” the statement added.