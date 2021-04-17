Spread the love



















NCB Bengaluru seizes 515 gm banned Amphetamine



Bengaluru: The Bengaluru zonal unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 515 gm of Amphetamine, a recreational narcotic drug, valued at around Rs 20 lakh from the courier centre at the Bengaluru International Airport.

According to a statement issued by the NCB, its Bengaluru zonal unit intercepted a parcel belonging to a passenger named S. Nashath from Kasaragod in Kerala, who was sending it to Doha.

The statement added that the contraband was concealed in cricket thigh guards, hand gloves and elbow guards and the parcel was addressed to one A. Kuzhiyal in Doha.

“We have arrested Nashath from Mangaluru,” NCB Bengaluru zonal director, Amith Ghawate, told reporters.

An investigating officer told IANS that Amphetamine is also known as Speed among its users.

“It is mainly used as a recreational drug. It is also used as a substitute to street drugs such as methamphetamine, cathinone, ephedrine, MDMA (ecstasy) etc.,” the officer said.

It derives its nickname Speed as it can speed up reaction time, increase muscle strength, and reduce fatigue.