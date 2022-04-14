NCB busts drug network in B’luru with links in Nepal



Bengaluru: Officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have busted a drug network that was getting supplies from Nepal.

The operation conducted on Wednesday, led to the seizure of 3.176 kgs hashish and three persons were apprehended, said Amit Gharwate, Zonal Director, Bengaluru Zonal Unit of the NCB on Thursday.

The arrested persons include long time suppliers, he said.

Based on specific information, the officers of NCB Bengaluru Zonal Unit tracked, identified and intercepted two persons at Yeswanthpur Railway Station, who were travelling from Aishbagh, Lucknow to Bengaluru by train and recovered 3.176 kgs of Hashish from their possession.

The drug was packed in six packets wrapped with brown adhesive tape and along with clothes in backpack. Both are from Uttar Pradesh and procured the contraband from a Nepali supplier. They were long time suppliers of Hashish.

In a spot interrogation and swift follow-up action, the receiver from Bengaluru who was

waiting at a designated place for receiving the contraband was also apprehended.

“By arresting the above persons, the NCB Bengaluru Zonal Unit has effectively neutralised one of the Hashish drug syndicates which was operating between Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru in a unique and systematic manner,” Ghawate said.

Hashish, commonly known as hash, is a drug made by compressing and processing parts of the cannabis plant, typically focusing on flowering buds containing the most trichomes. It is consumed by smoking, typically in a pipe, bong, vaporizer or joint, or via oral ingestion. The side-effects of the drug are also very dangerous on the human body which can lead to difficulty in thinking, loss of coordination, increased heart rate, anxiety and panic attacks.