NCB nabs another foreigner with drugs in Mumbai



Mumbai: In its ongoing onslaught against the drugs mafia, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) carried out raids in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and nabbed a Nigerian national with 260 gms Heroin and 22 gms Cocaine, a top official said here on Friday.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said the Nigerian — who is currently being interrogated — is the 8th foreigner, with seven others of different countries caught and arrested in the past one year.

In the second raid, the NCB seized 55 gms of Mephedrone and caught one peddler Nasir Samiruddin from a location in the Jogeshwari west suburb in Mumbai.

Officials explained that Heroin is an opioid drug made from morphine, a natural substance in the seedpod of the Asian poppy plant, and can be mixed with water to inject, or can be smoked or snorted up the nose.

All these ways of taking heroin send it to the brain very quickly, making it very addictive and is covered under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Further investigations are on in both the cases to find out the suppliers, financiers, and end-users of the narcotics and their possible links with the glamour industry.

The NCB has gone hammer-and-tongs to unravel the drugs-Bollywood nexus as an offshoot of the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput at his home in June 2020.

Besides the eight foreign nationals, the NCB has arrested or interrogated several prominent Bollywood personalities in the past six months, sending shockwaves in the film world.