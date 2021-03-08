Spread the love



















NCB raids in Mumbai, Goa, 1 foreigner arrested



Panaji: Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau late on Sunday carried out simultaneous raids in several places in Goa and Mumbai as part of an anti-narcotics drive, an official said.

“We have arrested one foreign national in Goa so far. Raids are being conducted by our officials in various locations in Mumbai and Goa simultaneously,” the NCB official said, seeking anonymity.

The raids are being conducted by a joint team of NCB officials from Maharashtra and Goa.