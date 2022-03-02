NCB says probe yet to be completed in Aryan Khan drug case



New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was silent on the “new findings” in the Aryan Khan drug case, has now dismissed the report as “speculation”.

It was learnt through sources that the team did not find any evidence to prove that Aryan Khan has links with international drug syndicate.

IANS approached several NCB officials before running the story. However, they refused to comment on the matter.

SIT chief & NCB DDG (operation) Sanjay Singh said investigations in the matter were on.

“As far as media reports on non-availability of evidence against Aryan Khan are concerned, these are not true and just speculation. Investigation is not yet completed and it is premature to say anything at this stage,” said Mr Singh.

An NCB team headed by then Mumbai Zone head, Sameer Wankhede, had conducted a raid on the Cordelia Cruise yacht where a drug party was reportedly underway on the intervening night of October 2 and 3.

Aryan Khan and few others were detained by the team on charges of consuming drugs.

Khan was placed under arrest by the NCB team on October 3. After interrogation, he was remanded to judicial custody. His first bail was dismissed by the trial court. Later, Khan through his counsel, approached Bombay High Court which granted him bail on October 28. Due to legal procedures, he was freed from the jail on October 30.

So far, the NCB has arrested 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals.

The NCB’s SIT will file a charge sheet in the matter and is currently seeking legal opinion.