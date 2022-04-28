NCB seizes 50 kg heroin from Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar

New Delhi: In one of its biggest hauls in recent times, the Narcotics Control Bureau, Delhi zone, has recovered 50 kg heroin and other contraband from residential premises in the national capital’s Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar area, an official said on Thursday.

Apart from the seizure, one person was arrested.

According to the official, a tip-off was received following which an NCB team raided the specified locations and recovered 50 kg high quality heroin, 47 kg suspected narcotics, Rs 30 lakh cash, cash counting machines and other incriminating material.

The contraband was stored inside bag packs and jute sacks.

“The seized heroin originated in Afghanistan and the drug money is suspected to be channelled through hawala. The seized contraband was packed inside an online shopping store packets,” the official said.

“During investigation, it was revealed that an Indo-Afghan syndicate based in Delhi/NCR or the neighbouring states, seems to be connected to the case. These syndicates have expertise in manufacturing heroin locally,” NCB Deputy Director General (Operations), Sanjay Kumar Singh said.

According to him, these syndicates have been smuggling goods into India through maritime as well as land border routes.

“Heroin was smuggled in with various legitimate goods and was later extracted from those goods by the Indian counterparts with the help of some Afghan nationals,” the DDG said.

Several raids have been conducted and some are still going on to bust the entire network.

The syndicate was found to be connected to drug traffickers in the entire north India including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi.