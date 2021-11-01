Spread the love



















NCC Air Wing Cadets from St Aloysius College Ace it at ATC Camp



Mangaluru: Forty cadets of NCC Air wing, of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangalore, took part in a 10 day Annual Training Camp organized at St Joseph Engineering College, Vamanjoor under the guidance of their ANO, Fg Offr Alwyn Stephen Misquith. The camp was conducted from the 20th to the 29th of October 2021, with cadets from St Aloysius College Mangalore, Alvas College Moodbidri, and others, taking part.

Throughout the course of this camp, the cadets underwent a wide training regimen, ranging from physical training, drill, firing of .22 rifle, theory classes on various aviation related topics as well as guest lectures on topics such as road safety, fire hazards, wildlife conservation and many more, given by experts in their respective fields. A large number of competitions were also conducted for the cadets. The cadets of St Aloysius College bagged prizes in many of these events.

Among these, in SW category, Cdt Deeksha Suvarna who bagged first place in .22 rifle application shooting and grouping, Cdt Shifali who won third in application shooting and second in grouping, Cdt Harshitha who secured third in grouping. Cdt Harshitha Gatty bagged first in individual drill, Cdt Anusha J placed second in individual drill. Cdt Vijayalakshmi won third in written test, Cdt Anusha J placed first in written test. Cdt Deeksha and team won first place in group singing. In the SD category, Cdt Pratik came second in .22 rifle application shooting, Cdt Mandeep placed third in the same. All three prizes in the written test were bagged by cadets from St Aloysius College, Cdt Mandeep, Cdt Manish and Cdt Pratik secured the first, second and third place respectively. In individual drill, Cdt Manish bagged the second place. Cdt Joel Austine and team bagged an award for Best Skit. Cdt Anusha won Best Cadet in SW category, and Cdt Manish won Best Cadet in SD category.

The cadets placed third in the SW volleyball contest, and second in SD volleyball contest. St Aloysius College won the trophy for Best Contingent and also bagged the overall award. The cadets were felicitated during the valedictory ceremony held on 28th of October. The camp ended on 29 October. .

