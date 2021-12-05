NCC Air Wing cadets of St Aloysius College celebrate NCC Day



Mangaluru: NCC day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of November each year. To commemorate this auspicious day, the NCC Air Wing cadets organized various programs and activities under the guidance and support of the ANO, Fg/Offr Alwyn Stephen Misquith.

“Save trees, live an active lifestyle.” Trees contribute to the environment over a long period of time by providing oxygen, improving air quality, also improves climate, conserving water, preserving soil, and supporting wildlife. Representing our responsibility and duty toward preserving and maintaining the environment, a tree plantation activity was held, where the cadets took upon the responsibility of planting the trees at their residence. On 22nd November 2021, the cadets participated in the activity with great zeal and passion.

On 26th November 2021, the ANO along with fifteen cadets, organized a visit to Mother Theresa's Home for the destitute at Attavar, Mangalore. The cadets prepared a short program with various cultural programmes for the entertainment of the inmates, such as solo song, solo dance, group song and group dance. Cdt Wilcan Lobo was the host for the same. The cadets spent time with the inmates and interacted with them, listening to their stories and experiences. The cadets encouraged the inmates to sing and dance along

with them. Fruits were donated to the old age home, from the cadets side.

The event ran for about 45 minutes after which the cadets dispersed. “Blood donation costs you nothing, but it can mean the world to someone in need.” Blood Donation is a small act of kindness that does great and big wonders. With this in mind and goodness in heart, the three NCC Wings along with the Red Cross Association of St Aloysius College, in association with District Blood Bank, Wenlock Hospital Mangalore, conducted a blood donation camp on 27 November 2021. The chief guest, Dr. Sharath, Medical officer of the District Blood Bank at Wenlock Hospital explained to the cadets the importance of blood donation. The drive started at around 10:00 am and concluded at around 1:30 pm, with over 130 cadets and students donating blood with many more volunteering to help the doctors and the donors.

Various competitions were also conducted on the occasion of NCC day, for the cadets of Flight-A. The competitions included drawing/painting competition, collage competition, essay writing competition, poetry competition and photography competition. All the competitions were done under the broad theme of ‘Unity’, and where the cadets were free to interpret the theme on their own, and express their understanding of the concept through their own creative methods. The cadets were given a week to submit their entries for any competition of their choosing. With all the 100 cadets participating in the competitions.

The winner of the drawing/painting competition was Cdt Nikitha Patel, while Cdt Sannidhi was declared the winner of collage competition. The winner of the essay writing competition was Cdt Ranya, Cdt Abhinav NC was the winner of poetry competition, and the winner of photography competition was Cdt Manjesh Rao. The winners were awarded prizes by the ANO, Fg/Offr Alwyn Misquith.