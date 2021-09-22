Spread the love



















NCC AIR WING CADETS OF ST ALOYSIUS COLLEGE CLEAN TAGORE PARK

Mangaluru: Tagore Park is one of the most prominent parks situated in Mangaluru, on St Aloysius College Road, near the City Centre Mall and St Aloysius College. It contains a lighthouse, with a height of 33 feet built in the year 1900. The Park is named after the Bengali poet, Rabindranath Tagore. The Park contains beautiful plants, statues, and views that overlook the scenic Mangalorean coast.

The NCC AIR WING cadets of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, 6 Kar Air Squadron NCC, under the Social Service and Community Development (SSCD) activities took up the duty to clean this beautiful park which was in bad shape due to the ongoing pandemic. The cleanliness drive was conducted between 7:30 am to 9am on 21 st of September, 2021. A total of 59 cadets took up this activity under the supervision of NCC AIR WING ANO, Flying Officer Alwyn Stephen Misquith.

The greasy statues were polished and cleaned by the hard-working cadets. All kinds of litter and waste was picked up from the pedestrian path. The hard work and dedication of the cadets changed the overall outlook of the park. The cleanliness drive concluded with a march held from the park to St. Aloysius College Autonomous with the cadets holding banners and placards with slogans, spreading awareness about keeping our country clean and green.

The principal of the College, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ and the Commanding Officer of 6 Kar Air Squadron, Wing Commander Chandan Garg congratulated and appreciated the efforts of the cadets, and for the successful planning and execution of the cleanliness drive.

