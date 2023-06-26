NCC Air Wing of St Aloysius College Bags the Championship in ATC 2023

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College Mangalore NCC Air Wing won the overall championship in the Annual Training Camp conducted by 6 Karnataka Air Squadron NCC, Mangalore at St Joseph’s Engineering College, Vamanjoor.

The ten days camp included various activities and competitions like range firing, Special subject classes, Contingent drills, Single drill tests, Cultural competitions, Best cadet competition, Aeromodelling classes, Airfield visits and Aircraft Recognition. The camp was conducted in the spirit of imparting learning values to cadets from over 4 colleges and 9 schools, making the camp with a total strength of 385 cadets.

In the competitions held by the squadron, cadets of St. Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangalore were placed first in Best Drill Contingent, Dance Competition and in the Written tests. They were also prize winners in the Best Cadet Competition and Best Individual Drill Competition. The college bagged the overall championship of the camp by achieving the top score in the culmination of the camp.

The cadets were guided by the Associate NCC office Fg Offr Alwyn Stephen Misquith and led by the Flight senior CSUO Aashna Rai. Principal of the college Rev. Fr Dr Praveen Martis SJ has appreciated and congratulated the entire Flight for the achievement.

