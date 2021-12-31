NCC Cadets of St Aloysius College on a Mission Cleaning Coasts as part of ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’



Mangaluru: “Leave nothing on the beach but footprints.” The NCC cadets of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) along with Nehru Yuva Kenndra and Mangalore City Corporation decided to leave their footprints on Bengre beach on 30th December 2021, as the closing ceremony of the month-long Puneet Sagar Abhiyan. Puneeth Sagar Abhiyan is the Prime Minister’s cleanliness drive which will be conducted in the month of December 2021 to clear the beaches of India from plastic waste and create awareness amongst the local population about the importance.

The program started at 7am, inaugurated by the Padmashree Awardee, Harekala Hajabba. The Guest of honour Premananda Shetty, Mayor of Mangalore city corporation spoke about the positives of cleaning beaches and keeping our surroundings clean. The Chief guest of the event, Col Nitin Bhide, Commanding Officer of 18 KAR BN NCC, Mangalore, briefed the gathering about Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, a nation-wide initiative to make our coastline clean.

The Chief Guest, Vivek Alva, Managing Trustee, Alvas Education Foundation, encouraged all the youth present at the gathering to take an active participation in keeping our surroundings, and the ecosystem clean and beautiful. He led the gathering to take an oath to dedicate a minimum of 100 hours of time per year towards cleaning the beaches in and around Mangalore. The guests were honoured in a traditional manner, by bestowing a shawl.

The inaugural ceremony was concluded with an address by Raghuveer Souterpete, District Youth Officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra, thanking all the gathered attendees for their interest and effort towards making the program, and Puneet Sagar Abhiyan as a whole, a grand success. More than 320 cadets, Civilians, ANOs, PI and volunteers then moved on to cleaning the beach, picking up all the wastes that had washed up on the shore. The garbage was collected into multiple plastic and jute bags, ready to be properly disposed of by Mangalore City Corporation. The event ended at 9:30am with the attendees and cadets being given breakfast.