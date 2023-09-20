NCC cadets undertake open sea sailing at Malpe

Udupi: NCC Cadets attending the Ocean Sailing Expedition camp in Udyavar being organised by the Naval NCC unit of Mangaluru undertook open sea sailing in the deep waters of the Arabian Sea on Wednesday off Malpe coast in Udupi district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mamatha Devi flagged off the open sea sailing with 72 cadets sailing into the deep sea under the watch of motorised boats with directions from Camp Commandant Commander Claudy Lobo.

The cadets undertook a beach cleaning drive at Malpe Beach on Monday under Punith Sagar Abhiyan and performed skits to create awareness about cleanliness. Coastal Security Police Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar was present.

The Ocean Sailing Expedition Camp is being held in the backwaters of the Udyavar River, near Malpe from September 13 to 22. Cadets from six units of Karnataka and Goa are attending the camp.

Like this: Like Loading...